FAS Wealth Partners Acquires 299 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $526.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.96.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

