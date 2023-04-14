FAS Wealth Partners Buys 157 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

