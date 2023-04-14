FAS Wealth Partners Buys 358 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,946,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,077,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 180,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 124,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

