FAS Wealth Partners Cuts Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.93% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $137.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

