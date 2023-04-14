FAS Wealth Partners Sells 16,724 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

