FAS Wealth Partners Sells 1,963 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

