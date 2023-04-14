FAS Wealth Partners Sells 909 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

