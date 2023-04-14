FAS Wealth Partners Trims Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $260.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.40.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

