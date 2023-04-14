Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

FSS opened at $51.47 on Monday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 44.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

