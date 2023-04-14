Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Shares Down 6.3%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 2,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.
Ferrexpo Plc engages in production, development and marketing of iron ore pellets for sale to the metallurgical industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.
