Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 105,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 34,673 shares.The stock last traded at $41.06 and had previously closed at $41.35.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $564.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 222,805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 133,293 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 300,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 764.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 230,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

