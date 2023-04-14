Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

