Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 406 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $157.99 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

