Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.55 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

