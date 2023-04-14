Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $252.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $263.57. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

