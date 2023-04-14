Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

