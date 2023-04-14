Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

