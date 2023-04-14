Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

