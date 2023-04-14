Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,689,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $75.42 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

