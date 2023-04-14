Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $44.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

