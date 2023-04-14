Filtronic (LON:FTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.52

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 118,728 shares changing hands.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.52.

Insider Activity at Filtronic

In other news, insider Richard Gibbs acquired 175,000 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,839.01). 64.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

