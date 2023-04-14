Financial Contrast: Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) vs. Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ)

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Leafly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Leafly has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly 10.70% N/A -46.05% Avaya N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Leafly and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leafly and Avaya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Avaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leafly presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1,280.95%. Given Leafly’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than Avaya.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafly and Avaya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $47.36 million 0.30 $5.07 million ($0.04) -8.75 Avaya $2.97 billion 0.00 -$13.00 million ($17.02) 0.00

Leafly has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leafly beats Avaya on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets, and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

