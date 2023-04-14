First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FAF. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 917,168.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 229,292 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

