First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,109,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DALI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $25.74. 14,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

