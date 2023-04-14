First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 201.3% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDIV traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,905. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.