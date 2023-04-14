First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Walker Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Walker Asset Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,229,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,013 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after buying an additional 419,364 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,563,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 128,709 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 359,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

