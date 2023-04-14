Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.
Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $35.80 on Monday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
