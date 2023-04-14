Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 60.7% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:PFO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,829. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
