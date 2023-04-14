Flare Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $439.19 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Flare has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $439.19 million and $13.44 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,510,064,232 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

