FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $54.28. 24,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 52,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

