Fluent Financial LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,855 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,614 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,855,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $29.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

