Fluent Financial LLC Invests $4.40 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,000. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 2.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $56.23 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.57, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

