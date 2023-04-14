Fluent Financial LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $174,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Price Performance
Shares of PYPL opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $104.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
