Fluent Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.02.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

