Fluent Financial LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 72.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 7.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.46.

Generac Stock Up 3.3 %

GNRC stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

