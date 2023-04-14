Fluent Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

