Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,645 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE F opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

