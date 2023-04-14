Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,544 shares during the period. Fox Factory makes up about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $122,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $17,905,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,092,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Fox Factory by 147.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 81,805 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOXF opened at $113.99 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

