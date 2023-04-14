Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 32,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,282. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0591 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

