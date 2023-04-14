Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRU. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.93.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE FRU traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.37. 233,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.70. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.66 and a 12-month high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

