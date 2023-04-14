FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.30

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 9943860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 88.92%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

