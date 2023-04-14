Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 234,650 shares trading hands.
Fulcrum Utility Services Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market cap of £3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.05.
About Fulcrum Utility Services
Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.
