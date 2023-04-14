GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down to $19.65

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $19.20. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 2,403 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Investors Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $498.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.