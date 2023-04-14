GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $37.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.
A number of analysts recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
GDS Price Performance
Shares of GDS stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $37.57.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
