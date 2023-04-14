GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $37.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of GDS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

