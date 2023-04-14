Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.98 billion-$23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.30 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $164.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

