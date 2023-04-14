Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in March

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNGBY. Handelsbanken cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.75.
Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.
