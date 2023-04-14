Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.48. 259,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,841. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $588.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAND. Oppenheimer upgraded Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2,071.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

