Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.90. 456,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 811,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

