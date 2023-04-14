GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 40% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 223,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 433% from the average daily volume of 41,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

GMV Minerals Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.12.

GMV Minerals Company Profile

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

