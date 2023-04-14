Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $55.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $42.04 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

